Influencer Rents ₹1 Lakh Rolls-Royce For Viral Chai Experiment, Offers Rides To Public; Suffers Loss But Says ‘Logo Ko Khushi Di’

Virality often promises fame but not always financial success, something a content creator recently discovered after turning a bold luxury concept into a social experiment. An Instagram creator known as deluxebhaiyaji grabbed online attention by transforming a high-end car into an unconventional tea experience. The video currently has 23 million views.

A viral idea built on curiosity

Instead of a traditional café setup, the creator rented a Rolls-Royce for approximately ₹1 lakh and partnered with a local chai vendor to execute a unique concept: serving tea from one of the world’s most luxurious vehicles. The marketing hook asked passersby a simple question, “Have you ever had tea in a Rolls Royce?”

Posters were displayed around the stall, snacks were arranged, and the entire setup was designed to blend India’s street-side chai culture with elite luxury branding.

Creating a “luxury tea” experience

The event went beyond selling a regular cup of chai. Visitors were welcomed with curated touches meant to justify the premium pricing. Guests received saffron-infused tea, were seated inside the luxury car, and in some cases even enjoyed short rides.

Accessories like a branded umbrella and an organised presentation elevated the atmosphere, turning the roadside stall into what the creator described as a full “luxury tea” experience rather than a simple beverage purchase.

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Crowds arrived, buzz followed

The unusual idea quickly attracted crowds. Families stopped to watch, curious onlookers filmed videos, and social media engagement surged as people shared clips of the extravagant setup.

A cup of tea was priced at ₹300, while the main attraction became the paid opportunity to sit inside the Rolls-Royce, an experience rarely accessible to the general public.

When virality doesn’t equal profit

Despite strong footfall and online buzz, the financial outcome fell short of expectations. The creator later disclosed that total expenses reached nearly ₹1.08 lakh, while earnings stopped at ₹88,400, resulting in a loss.

His openness about the numbers sparked discussion online. Many viewers praised the honesty behind revealing both success and failure, noting that viral concepts often prioritise visibility over sustainability.

One social media user summed it up perfectly, calling the project a blend of “creativity and luxury,” even if profitability didn’t follow.