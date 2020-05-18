'Industries with names from A to L...': Twitter has hilarious jokes about Delhi govt's new order

On Monday, the Delhi government said industrial establishments in the city will be permitted to function in staggered business hours.

According to the new order, industrial firms registered with the name starting from A to L will be allowed from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm and those registered with M to Z may function from 8.30 am to 6.30 pm.

"Industrial firms whose registered name starts with A to L may function from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm while other firms who name starts with M to Z may function from 8.30 am to 6.30 pm in Delhi," Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said in his order.

Meanwhile, Twitterati came up with hilarious jokes about Delhi govt's this new order.

Here are some of the reactions: