Indonesia: Elderly Man Killed For Constantly Asking Sumatra Neighbour When He'll Get Married & Why He Is Still Single At 45

Indonesia: An elderly man kept asking his 45-year-old when why he is still single. After he kept on asking this personal question on when he would get married, the neighbour was left frustrated and developed the urge to take a strong decision. The unmarried man entered the 60-year-old's house and killed him with a wooden block. The incident has been reported from North Sumatra in Indonesia.

Local media outlets mentioned the incident to have taken place on July 29 and identified the victim as a retired civil servant named Asgim Irianto.

In a statement issued by the victim's wife to the Assistant Police Commissioner (AKP) Maria Marpaung, as quoted in news reports, the attacker broke open their door and began attacking her husband Asgim with a piece of wood. Identified as P Siregar, frustrated with repeated questions about his single status, reportedly killed his elderly neighbour.

While residents managed to intervene and stop Siregar from attacking the man and Asgim to the hospital, but he died before reaching the healthcare. The attacker was shortly arrested for his actions.

According to reports, Siregar told the police during questioning that he committed the crime of putting his his old neighbour to death because he was hurt by how he often asked him, allegedly in jest, why he was not married and still single at 45.