'Indians Pe Gussa Aata Hai': Pakistani Woman’s Reaction To Indian Women In Dubai Mela Goes Viral; Says 'Duppate Nahi, Abaya Nahi, Azaad Ekdam'

A candid street interview featuring a Pakistani woman has taken social media by storm, triggering widespread conversations about women’s freedom, public spaces, and cultural differences across borders. The woman, who had recently visited India, shared her experience at a vibrant local Mela, describing it as both surprising and deeply inspiring.

Speaking with visible excitement, she recalled the atmosphere at the event. “There were men at the stalls, but inside it was a sea of women just chilling, laughing, and enjoying themselves,” she said. Her honest admiration quickly resonated with viewers online, many of whom praised her openness and sincerity.

A celebration of joy and comfort

According to her, what stood out most was the sense of ease among women attending the fair. She described how women of different backgrounds mingled comfortably without fear or social pressure.

“No dupattas on their heads, no tension on their faces. Some wore abayas, others didn’t yet everyone was roaming freely like fairies, without any fear or hiding, even among men,” she added.

Her observations highlighted not just clothing choices but the larger feeling of safety and confidence she witnessed. The woman emphasized that the event felt inclusive, lively, and welcoming, allowing women to fully enjoy public spaces.

A question that sparked debate

The most powerful moment of the interview came when she reflected on the contrast with life back home. With animated gestures, she posed a heartfelt question: “When will we get this culture in Pakistan? Where women can feel completely free even when men are around?”

Although the video interview shared on YouTube is a year old, this snippet is making round on social media again. Her remark struck a chord across platforms, quickly turning the clip into a viral discussion point. Users from both countries began sharing personal experiences, opinions, and debates about social norms, safety, and women’s autonomy.