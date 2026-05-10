Indian Traveller Criticised Online For Keeping Feet On Airport Table, Viral Post Sparks Debate On Civic Sense - VIDEO

India is known worldwide for its rich traditions, diverse culture, stunning landscapes and vibrant art forms. However, discussions about the country’s global image often take a different turn when incidents involving poor public behaviour go viral online. A recent episode at an airport lounge has once again triggered conversations about civic sense among travellers.

Viral airport incident draws strong reactions

A social media user recently shared a photograph showing an Indian traveller sitting inside an airport lounge with his feet placed on a table meant for common use. The post quickly gained traction online, sparking criticism and debate about public etiquette.

According to the user, lounge staff repeatedly requested the man to remove his feet from the table, but he allegedly refused to comply. The behaviour was described as entitled and disrespectful toward shared public spaces.

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“We Indians are the worst travellers. Man is not agreeing to move his dirty feet from the table despite the requests from the lounge staff. He’s entitled for it seems,” the post read.

The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle “vivekshukla,” reportedly gathered more than 161,000 reactions within a short span, reflecting widespread public engagement.

Internet calls out poor public etiquette

The incident prompted strong responses from social media users, many expressing frustration over what they called a recurring problem of basic manners being ignored in public places.

“Exactly, n I don’t understand this fetish of putting up your feet at the slightest discomfort n more so loud conversation across the room,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “What is wrong with people these days? These are basic manners.”

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Some reactions were harsher, with one user saying, “I don’t understand why can’t someone just slap the sh*t out of him? I would have slapped this man so hard if I were there. People are literally embarrassing the entire country.”

A person claiming to have witnessed the situation added, “How would I know? I was a silent bystander looking at the idiocy of a fellow countryman and then decided to move on as my flight was boarding.”

Not an isolated case

Social media has frequently highlighted similar incidents involving travellers displaying inconsiderate behaviour in airports, flights, tourist spots and public transport abroad. From loud conversations and queue-breaking to ignoring hygiene norms, such videos often trigger debates about how individual actions influence a nation’s reputation internationally.

Experts in travel etiquette note that airports and lounges are shared environments where mutual respect and cleanliness are essential for passenger comfort. Simple practices like maintaining hygiene, respecting staff instructions and being mindful of others’ space are considered universal travel norms.