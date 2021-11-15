Indian tennis player Sania Mirza turns 35: Fans take to Twitter to share birthday wishes

Indian professional tennis player, former doubles world No. 1 Sania Mirza turns 35 today.

In her career, she has won six Grand Slam titles. The Women's Tennis Association ranked her as India's No. 1 player from 2003 till her retired from singles in 2013.

Mirza defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova, Vera Zvonareva, and Marion Bartoli, as well as former world No. 1s Martina Hingis, Dinara Safina, and Victoria Azarenka, throughout her singles career. She is India's highest-ranked female player, having reached world No. 27 in mid-2007.

However, a significant wrist injury prompted her to retire from singles and concentrate on doubles.

Sania Mirza was born in Mumbai on November 15, 1986, to parents Imran Mirza, a sports journalist, and his wife Naseema, a printer.

Her family relocated to Hyderabad shortly after her birth, where she and her younger sister Anam were nurtured in a pious Sunni Muslim home.

Anam is married to cricketer Mohammad Asaduddin, the son of Mohammad Azharuddin, the former India national cricket team captain. She began playing tennis when she was six years old.

As the nation celebrates Sania's birthday, have a look at how netizens have shared warm greetings on Twitter:

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 12:59 PM IST