Indian start-up introduces 30-minute 'right to nap'. Will it catch on?

Wakefit, a Bengaluru-based start-up, has introduced a ‘right to nap’, allowing employees to snooze between 2pm and 2.30pm. As part of the initiative, employee calendars will be blocked with official nap time. According to the company, an afternoon snooze increases worker productivity.

Wakefit announced the news on Twitter and LinkedIn. On Twitter, it posted two photos with the caption, "Official announcement." On LinkedIn, the firm said: "A regular meeting ending at 2pm: Let's 'sleep on it' for some time."

Netizens appreciated the initiative.

Here are some of the posts:

“Chaitanya Ramalingegowda Man trust me you gonna remodel the entire process of how corporate culture works, it would be a gamechanger decision and first of its kind...kudos to the entire management team who broke the barrier and took this decision. Its more like one of its kind. More to go.”

“This half an hour NAP converts one day into two quality working sessions.

You people are going to set new trends in market.

Keep it up”

“Too good! Such an empathetic and creative move towards employee care”

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 07:54 PM IST