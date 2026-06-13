Indian Man Helps Save Toddler Hanging From Window Ledge In London; Viral Video Wins Praises Online

A potentially devastating incident in east London ended safely after an Indian man and a police officer worked together to catch a three-year-old girl who slipped from a window ledge outside a residential flat.

The dramatic rescue took place on Tuesday afternoon in Ilford, where stunned onlookers watched the child cling to a narrow ledge several feet above the ground. As emergency responders and members of the public gathered below, every second became critical.

Child seen clinging to ledge above busy street

Witnesses reported spotting the young girl hanging outside a flat located above commercial premises on Ilford High Road. Videos shared online showed a tense scene as people urged rescuers to act quickly while the child struggled to maintain her grip.

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A woman from a nearby window attempted to reassure the toddler and reach toward her, while a police officer positioned himself as close as possible beneath the ledge. However, the child remained just out of reach.

Father of twins rushes to help

Among those who responded was Mohamed Jesil, an Indian restaurant manager living nearby. Hearing the commotion, he immediately ran outside and joined the rescue effort.

"I ran out on instinct. I'm a dad of twins aged five months, and as a dad I just reacted," Jesil told Metro.

Recalling the tense moments before the fall, he explained that fear never entered his mind.

"I wasn't scared, I just didn't think. I'm not a hero, I just did it as a dad seeing a child in trouble," he added.

Split-second catch prevents disaster

As the toddler's strength began to fade, Jesil and the police officer moved directly underneath her. A passerby also arrived with a step ladder, offering additional support as rescuers prepared for the worst.

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Moments later, the child lost her grip.

In a split-second act that drew cheers from the crowd, Jesil successfully caught the falling girl while the police officer helped stabilise both of them. The rescue brought an immediate sense of relief to everyone watching.

"There was massive relief when I managed to catch her; she didn't say anything, just gave me a big hug. I'm so happy I could help," Jesil said.

Cricket background helped him stay focused

Jesil later revealed that his years of playing cricket in India may have played a role in helping him remain calm under pressure.

"I played cricket in India, so that may have helped with my catching. I just knew I had to concentrate," he said.

According to reports, the child had been hanging from the ledge for several minutes before the successful rescue.

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Grateful family calls rescuers 'heroes'

The girl's father praised both Jesil and the police officer, describing them as heroes who prevented a tragedy.

"They were both amazing. They were heroes. We are so relieved. They saved our child," he said.

Expressing gratitude, he added that his daughter escaped unharmed and quickly returned to normal life.

"She is fine thanks to them. We are very grateful. She will be going to school again today, and we would like to say thanks to those people."

While the family did not disclose how the child ended up outside the window, the father noted that his daughter was "very strong" for managing to hold on for so long.