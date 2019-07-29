Indian family caught stealing items from Bali hotel, video goes viral

In what can be termed an embarrassment to Indian tourists, a video of an Indian family caught stealing accessories from a hotel in Bali has gone viral on social media. The video, which is 2:20 minutes long, shows one of the hotel staff scanning the family's luggage as they were on their way out of the hotel.

The video shows the family getting busted for stealing accessories from the hotel. In the video, the hotel staff members are seen rifling through the family’s luggage and discovering some stolen item in almost every baggage. It includes things like mirror, hanger, artefacts, soap dispenser, and hairdryer. In the video, a woman can be seen arguing with the officials from the hotel who seems to be vigorously going through the suitcases.

The security officials can be seen telling the family that they'd managed to steal 'everything' from the hotel room, including hangers. The woman in the video repeatedly asks the officials to let them go since they had a flight to catch. She even offers to pay for the stuff they'd stolen. However, hotel officials refuse to accept payment.