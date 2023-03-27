 India to send tigers to Cambodia in order to aid the big cat's reintroduction to the country's jungles
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralIndia to send tigers to Cambodia in order to aid the big cat's reintroduction to the country's jungles

India to send tigers to Cambodia in order to aid the big cat's reintroduction to the country's jungles

India and Cambodia recently signed a MoU on biodiversity conservation, with a special focus on tiger reintroduction.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
Tigers |

India to soon send some tigers to Cambodia as part of a deal between the two countries to help reintroduce tigers into Cambodian forests. India, which has carried out a similar translocation for African cheetahs, is exploring the possibility of tiger translocation to Cambodia.

India and Cambodia recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on biodiversity conservation, with a special focus on tiger reintroduction.

Cambodia’s last sighting of a tiger in the wild was in 2007. In 2016, the country’s conservationists declared that tigers were “functionally extinct” in Cambodia. In 2017, the country decided to reintroduce tigers into its forest again.

India's Project Tiger

India will soon have more than 3,000 tigers, making it the nation with 70% of the world's wild tiger population. Given that the country's tiger population is growing at a 6% annual rate, the number of tigers may also be higher than 3,500.

As part of its plan to protect tigers in the wild, India launched Project Tiger on April 1, 1973. Initially, the project only covered nine tiger reserves. Now, the country has 53 tiger reserves, showing the success of the project.

India will soon mark the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger and will release the latest tiger census data next month.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India to send tigers to Cambodia in order to aid the big cat's reintroduction to the country's...

India to send tigers to Cambodia in order to aid the big cat's reintroduction to the country's...

Explosive discovery! 9-year-old UK boy finds World War 2 grenade in his garden

Explosive discovery! 9-year-old UK boy finds World War 2 grenade in his garden

USA: College student-athletes push woman's wheelchair down the stairs; suspended after video goes...

USA: College student-athletes push woman's wheelchair down the stairs; suspended after video goes...

Watch Viral Video: Clash amongst students at NIT, Hamirpur campus

Watch Viral Video: Clash amongst students at NIT, Hamirpur campus

'Om Elon Muskay Namaha': Pune men's rights activist perform aarti of Tesla founder during strike...

'Om Elon Muskay Namaha': Pune men's rights activist perform aarti of Tesla founder during strike...