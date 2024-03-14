'India Kanjoos': Thai Cab Driver Abuses Indian Tourists, Shows Middle Finger Over Fare Dispute; Apologises Later (VIDEO)

Cab Driver Abuses Indians After Argument With YouTuber In Thailand; Watch VIDEO | YouTube | Twitter

Mumbai: A video has hit the internet in which it can be seen that a cab driver in Thailand is allegedly abusing India and Indians after argument with a YouTuber. The incident was reported by the YouTuber on his YouTube channel Samsameer_insta.

The Kannada boy uploaded the video of him vlogging in Thailand on YouTube in which he can be seen arguing with the cab driver after he abused Indians. Social media users reacted to the video and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Maldives treatment to Thailand over the incident.

Cab Driver Abuses Indians

The cab driver can be seen in the video calling Indians "Kanjoos" (Miser) while driving the cab. The cab driver also said, "F*** Indians" and he can also be seen in the video showing middle finger to the YouTuber after he confronted the cab Thai cab driver over him abusing Indians. The YouTuber and his friend argued with the cab driver until they reached the hotel and asked the cab driver to apologise.

Cab Driver Apologises

They got down from the cab and asked the cab driver to first apologise for what he said about India and also told him that they have the footage and they will call the cops. The Kannada YouTuber also asked the cab driver to put a board with "Indians not allowed in Thailand" written on it.

YouTuber shared Video on His YouTube Channel

The YouTuber shared the video on his account and said, "Hi guys, Welcome back to my Vlog, Today I'm going for an International trip guys, Along with me My friend Sujit and his friend also joined with me. As soon as we reached our destination country, we booked a cab to go to our hotel, but on the way our cab driver misbehaved with us and he abused our India and Indians. We argued with him for my country."

He further said, "This went on sometime guys, but still we never give up and asked him to say sorry for my India."

Cab Driver Said 'Sorry India'

The cab driver, after a long argument said sorry and left the spot. The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the internet users are slamming the cab driver for abusing Indians. One of the social media users shared the video on his account and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give Maldives treatment to Thailand.

Thailand has become Maldives no 2.@narendramodi ji time for another trip like Lakshadweep 🤩

So that even Thailand tourism is destroyed. @tat_india @Thenationth pic.twitter.com/yQLySsEVxQ — Kalki (@kalki_avataar10) March 14, 2024

The social media users shared the video and said, "Dear @narendramodi ji I think Thailand too needs a Maldives treatment. They are abusing India & Indians."