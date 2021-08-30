e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 05:13 PM IST

'India is on a medal-winning spree': Sumit Antil wins gold in javelin, breaks his own record; non-stop celebrations on Twitter

FPJ Web Desk
Athlete Sumit Antil | Twitter

India's Sumit Antil very comprehensively won gold in the men's javelin throw (Sport Class F64) here at National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday.

Antil dominated the show from the word go as he improved the World Record three times in the final. He threw a monstrous throw of 68.55m in his fifth attempt to climb on the top of the podium.

Australia's Michal Burian won silver with a throw of 66.29m and created a new World Record in Sport Class F44. Dulan Kodithuwakku of Sri Lanka captured bronze while creating his personal best. Another Indian in the final Sandeep Chaudhary finished fourth with a season-best of 62.20m.

Sumit who went first in the field gave an almost uphill task to all contenders as he started the final by breaking his own World Record with a throw of 66.95m. The previous world record was 62.88m, which Antil improved by almost 4 meters in his very first attempt.

Earlier in the day, javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze respectively in the men's Standing Javelin (F46). Devendra Jhajharia grabbed silver with a personal best throw of 64.35m. This was also his third medal at Paralympic Games. Meanwhile, Sundar captured bronze with a season-best throw of 62.58m.

It's raining medals in India and Indians are celebrating non-stop. People across India are in awe of Antil and his athletic abilities. Proud Indians are showing to the world how much they admire Antil.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

