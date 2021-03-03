IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan gets trolled for posting funny pic amid Ahmedabad pitch debate

India defeated England in Motera in one of the shortest Tests in recent times but the victory has sparked an overlong debate on what is a good pitch and what isn't. After the hosts comfortably defeated England inside two days to take a 2-1 series lead, several former cricketers and experts have spoken out against the nature of the pitch.
Some opined that the pitch simply doesn't meet the standard required for Test cricket, while others said that the batsmen were not good enough. Starting on March 4, the fourth and final Test of the ongoing series will also be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who called the pitch in the third test 'awful', posted a hilarious picture of the "preparation" for the fourth Test on Tuesday.
The former England captain wrote "Preparations going well for the 4th Test" along with a photo of him batting in an area which has been dug up. Evidently, the cricket fans had a lot to say about the picture.
A user wrote "Behind the stumps you can see the English pitch."
"Looking by the way you are posing, the Defense needs to be improved
Haven’t learned anything from the last test?" Another one wrote.
"So 3-1 it is eventually" wrote another.
Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, Mark Waugh and Kevin Pietersen had also criticized the pitch earlier. However, former West Indies legend claimed that England batsmen should prepare better for spinning pitches and stop 'moaning and groaning' about it.