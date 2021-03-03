IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan gets trolled for posting funny pic amid Ahmedabad pitch debate

India defeated England in Motera in one of the shortest Tests in recent times but the victory has sparked an overlong debate on what is a good pitch and what isn't. After the hosts comfortably defeated England inside two days to take a 2-1 series lead, several former cricketers and experts have spoken out against the nature of the pitch.

Some opined that the pitch simply doesn't meet the standard required for Test cricket, while others said that the batsmen were not good enough. Starting on March 4, the fourth and final Test of the ongoing series will also be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who called the pitch in the third test 'awful', posted a hilarious picture of the "preparation" for the fourth Test on Tuesday.