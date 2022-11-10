Memes galore as England decimate India in T20 World Cup semi-final

Twitter

Team India crashed out of T20 World Cup as the Men in Blue suffered a 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of England in the second semifinal to end their campaign at the T20 World Cup on an embarrassing note here on Thursday. England thus entered the final where they will take on Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday.

Put in to bat, India posted 168 for six after Virat Kohli's 40-ball 50 and Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 63. In reply, England made a mockery of the chase as they romped home with four overs to spare, with Alex Hales (86) and Jos Buttler (80) producing commanding fifties during their unbroken opening stand. While the Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure and stayed wicket-less, Chris Jordan returned with 3 for 43 for England.

Indian cricket enthusiasts are extremely sad to see India lost the match against England and that too by 10 wickets. They started expressing their disappointment on Twitter. Check their reactions below:

The heroics of team India can only be observed in Lagaan. sad reality of reel and real life.#indiavsengland #justsaying — Jasholankar Boruah (@jasholankar) November 10, 2022

Buttler showing KL Rahul how batting powerplay is used #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/eyt8P38jZ1 — shashank kumar (@skpunch) November 10, 2022

#INDvsENG

Being Virat Kohli and his fan isn't a easy task.



how it started how it ended pic.twitter.com/2k7OzVfycX — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) November 10, 2022

Pakistani watching india vs england pic.twitter.com/2FvzFtwUDM — Supremacy🇵🇰🇦🇪 (@irtasamchaudhry) November 10, 2022

Bhot Dukh ho rha yarr 😭Neighbours ki ye halt dekh kr #indiavsengland 🤧 pic.twitter.com/ZiTnqTfvJ3 — طہماس ✨ (@tehmiii_x) November 10, 2022

India vs England WorldCup semifinal

😂

Ab do Lagaan pic.twitter.com/y5fjAuf5ws — ☆Desi Awara☆ (@DesiAwara1) November 10, 2022