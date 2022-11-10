Memes galore as England decimate India in T20 World Cup semi-final

Team India crashed out of T20 World Cup as the Men in Blue suffered a 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of England in the second semifinal to end their campaign at the T20 World Cup on an embarrassing note here on Thursday. England thus entered the final where they will take on Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday.
Put in to bat, India posted 168 for six after Virat Kohli's 40-ball 50 and Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 63. In reply, England made a mockery of the chase as they romped home with four overs to spare, with Alex Hales (86) and Jos Buttler (80) producing commanding fifties during their unbroken opening stand. While the Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure and stayed wicket-less, Chris Jordan returned with 3 for 43 for England.
Indian cricket enthusiasts are extremely sad to see India lost the match against England and that too by 10 wickets. They started expressing their disappointment on Twitter. Check their reactions below:
