Ind vs Aus Test: Shashi Tharoor sums up former Australian cricketers' predictions with 'word of the day'

On Tuesday, India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the fourth and final Test at The Gabba to take the series 2-1. With this victory, India has retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
The last time Australia lost a Test match at Gabba, George H.W. Bush had just won the US Presidential election, Virat Kohli was 16 days old, and Sachin Tendulkar was still one year away from making his Test debut.
Now, it was a battered, bruised, and injury-ravaged young Indian side -- without their main skipper Virat Kohli -- that became the first team to beat Australia at The Gabba in over 32 years.
And, in doing so, India silenced all the critics and Australian pundits who had predicted a whitewash after the debacle in Adelaide which saw the Virat Kohli-led side registering their lowest ever total in Test cricket - 36.
However, former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Shashi Tharoor summed up the condition of all the pundits and their predictions in his own unique way. Tharoor took to Twitter to announce the word of the day - epicaricacy.
Along with the word, Tharoor also shared a graphic of all the former Australian cricketers who had predicted India's whitewash in the Test series.
"#WordIfTheDay: epicaricacy! I am not the gloating kind but there’s a special pleasure in reading these comments today... When everything else has been said,what remains but “wow”?! #IndvsAus," he tweeted.
So, what does epicaricacy mean? The term means to derive pleasure from the misfortune of another.
Coming back to the match, India achieved the target in 97 overs while chasing 328, with Pant remaining unbeaten on 89. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara also scored 91 and 56 runs respectively.
West Indies were the last one to beat Australia at Gabba, a venue that is considered a fortress for the Australian team.
In all, Australia had won 40 out of the 62 games they played at the venue prior to this match, losing just eight.
Four of those losses have come against England while three came against West Indies, the last of which was in 1988. One came against New Zealand.
India have played seven matches, losing five, drawing one and winning the one in the ongoing series.
This is also the first time Australia have not won at The Gabba since 2012.
Back in November 2012, they had drawn against South Africa. Following that draw, they beat England (twice), India, New Zealand, Pakistan (twice) and Sri Lanka.
