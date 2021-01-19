Ind vs Aus Test: Shashi Tharoor sums up former Australian cricketers' predictions with 'word of the day'

On Tuesday, India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the fourth and final Test at The Gabba to take the series 2-1. With this victory, India has retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

The last time Australia lost a Test match at Gabba, George H.W. Bush had just won the US Presidential election, Virat Kohli was 16 days old, and Sachin Tendulkar was still one year away from making his Test debut.

Now, it was a battered, bruised, and injury-ravaged young Indian side -- without their main skipper Virat Kohli -- that became the first team to beat Australia at The Gabba in over 32 years.

And, in doing so, India silenced all the critics and Australian pundits who had predicted a whitewash after the debacle in Adelaide which saw the Virat Kohli-led side registering their lowest ever total in Test cricket - 36.

However, former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Shashi Tharoor summed up the condition of all the pundits and their predictions in his own unique way. Tharoor took to Twitter to announce the word of the day - epicaricacy.

Along with the word, Tharoor also shared a graphic of all the former Australian cricketers who had predicted India's whitewash in the Test series.

"#WordIfTheDay: epicaricacy! I am not the gloating kind but there’s a special pleasure in reading these comments today... When everything else has been said,what remains but “wow”?! #IndvsAus," he tweeted.

So, what does epicaricacy mean? The term means to derive pleasure from the misfortune of another.