In Pics: Underwater village emerges in Italy after 70 years of being submerged

In the year 1950, Curon was a quaint village in the northern part of Italy. That was before the authorities decided that flooding it, to make way for a hydroelectric power plant, would be a good idea.

The artificial lake thus created was called Lake Rescia-or Reschensee in German.

The village, which once was home to hundreds of residents has been underwater ever since, except for a 14th century Church steeple that eerily protruded out of the water.