In Pics: Underwater village emerges in Italy after 70 years of being submerged

In the year 1950, Curon was a quaint village in the northern part of Italy. That was before the authorities decided that flooding it, to make way for a hydroelectric power plant, would be a good idea.
The artificial lake thus created was called Lake Rescia-or Reschensee in German.
The village, which once was home to hundreds of residents has been underwater ever since, except for a 14th century Church steeple that eerily protruded out of the water.
More than 160 houses were submerged and around 1,000 people displaced. About 400 of them decided to settle in a village created nearby, while the rest migrated elsewhere.
Now, however, the ruins of the village have resurfaced as the lake is being drained for maintenance.
While many of the houses have perished, pictures shared on social media show steps, cellars, and walls, which were initially submerged.
Luisa Azzolini, a local from the area, tweeted that walking amid the rubble of the former village was a "strange feeling".
According to the Times, plans for flooding the village were revealed in 1940 which gave the residents a decade to decide on where to move.
The lake, in South Tyrol, near Italy's border, has now become a popular tourist attraction and a hiking destination. During winters, people can walk across the frozen lake to reach the spire to examine the age-old architecture.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)