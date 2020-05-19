Imran Khan govt's media advisory mentions 'hot fever' as COVID-19 symptom; Twitter in splits

Imran Khan-led government became a centre of trolls yet again after it listed 'hot fever' as one of the COVID-19 symptoms on its website.
The website says "It can take up to 14 days for symptoms of coronavirus to appear. The main symptoms to look out for are: coughing, shortness of breath, hot fever and sore throat."
Also, while WHO has listed more symptoms, Pakistan government seems to have an incomplete one.
Well, just to clear things here -- so that we all are on the same page -- its fever and and not hot fever.
And now Twitter is in splits and have hilarious reactions to the Pakistan government's list of symptoms;
Well, this is not the first time Pakistan has been become a centre of ruthless trolls. Earlier, Pakistan was trolled for its national public broadcaster showing a faulty weather update of Ladakh, a region in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a series of tweets, Radio Pak provided the weather details for all the regions in India occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
But in one tweet, a silly goof-up drew many trolls to the comments section.
"In #Ladakh, maximum temperature is -4 degree centigrade and minimum temperature is -1 degree centigrade," the tweet read.
-4 degree centigrade should be minimum whereas -1 degree centigrade should be maximum, but according to Radio Pak, it seems that is not correct.
