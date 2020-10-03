'Imagine how common women must be treated': Twitter reacts to picture of male cop grabbing Priyanka Gandhi's kurta

Dramatic scenes erupted at the Delhi-UP border on Saturday as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was on her way to Hathras along with her brother to meet the family of Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and killed last month, had to come out of her car to shield a party worker being baton charged by police personnel.
In the scuffle with the police, a male cop was seen grabbing her kurta, a viral picture showed.
The dramatic picture triggered a massive outrage on Twitter, especially among women who condemned the UP Police behaviour.
Earlier, the UP Police resorted to lathi charge after the Congress workers refused to leave the DND flyway even after Rahul Gandhi announced that five Congress leaders had been allowed to visit Hathras to meet the victim's family.
The Congress leaders reached the Hathras village in the evening to meet the grieving family.
The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.
She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.
Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".
