'Imagine how common women must be treated': Twitter reacts to picture of male cop grabbing Priyanka Gandhi's kurta

Dramatic scenes erupted at the Delhi-UP border on Saturday as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was on her way to Hathras along with her brother to meet the family of Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and killed last month, had to come out of her car to shield a party worker being baton charged by police personnel.

In the scuffle with the police, a male cop was seen grabbing her kurta, a viral picture showed.

The dramatic picture triggered a massive outrage on Twitter, especially among women who condemned the UP Police behaviour.

Here are some Twitter reaction: