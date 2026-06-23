'I'm Freaked Out Now': Man's Bumble Date Shows Up At His Home With A Letter After Facing Rejection

A man's account of a troubling experience with a woman he met on the dating app Bumble has sparked widespread discussion online after he claimed she appeared at his home uninvited and left a handwritten letter on his doorstep.

The 28-year-old shared his story on Reddit's Bumble community, explaining how what started as a seemingly normal first date quickly escalated into a situation that left him feeling unsafe.

First date started off well

According to the Reddit post, the man matched with a 30-year-old woman identified as Ruth. The two reportedly connected over common interests including fitness, films, and outdoor activities before arranging to meet in person.

Their first date involved coffee followed by a workout session at his gym. He picked her up and initially believed the meeting was going smoothly.

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However, during their conversations, he learned information that made him feel they were not compatible. He said the woman revealed she had used her middle name on her Bumble profile because English was not her first language. He also noticed pictures of a child attached to her phone, after which she told him she had a son and was recently separated following an eight-year marriage.

Rejection leads to persistent contact

The woman reportedly suggested meeting again the following day at a Cuban restaurant for drinks and dancing, but he declined the invitation.

After returning home, the man decided to end things respectfully through a text message.

"When I got home, I sent her a text saying it was nice seeing her. However, I didn't feel a connection and ended things," he wrote.

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According to him, the response was immediate and intense. He claimed the woman repeatedly called and messaged him, demanding to know why he did not want to continue dating her.

Despite asking her to stop contacting him, he alleged that he received around ten phone calls that night before eventually blocking her number.

Calls continue from multiple numbers

Blocking the number did not end the communication, the man claimed.

The next day, he said he received approximately 20 missed calls from different phone numbers. Several voicemails allegedly appeared to be from the same woman, asking him to call her back and explain his decision.

The continued attempts to reach him left him increasingly uncomfortable, he wrote.

Woman allegedly appears at his house

The situation escalated further when his mother woke him up one morning to inform him that a woman was standing outside their home asking for him.

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The Reddit user claimed the visitor was Ruth and said his mother informed her that he was not home.

Before leaving, the woman reportedly placed a handwritten note at the doorstep.

Handwritten note raises concerns

In the letter, the woman attempted to explain her actions and denied being a stalker.

"This is Ruth. I don't know if you ever will read this but at least I tried to do. I'm not walking out with me not trying. I did my best to reach you even asking my friends to get your info. I'm not a stalker. I'll not come back here, don't worry. I only needed 3 things: Explanation, clear all confusion and a bit comfy with myself."

The mention of obtaining his personal information through friends particularly alarmed many readers.

The incident has also reignited conversations about privacy and safety on dating apps, with users reminding others to be cautious when sharing personal details such as home addresses, workplaces, and social media accounts with new matches.