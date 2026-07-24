'I'm Dying Because Of Them': 24-Year-Old Attempts Suicide On Agra's Arnauta Bridge, Rescued; Note Blames In-Laws - VIDEO

A harrowing scene unfolded on Thursday afternoon near Agra when a 24-year-old man attempted to take his own life at the Arnauta Bridge, falling under the jurisdiction of the Basai Aarela police station. At around 1:00 PM, the young man tied a rope to the bridge structure and suspended himself. Fortunately, alert bystanders acted swiftly, hauling him back to safety before the situation turned fatal.

Video footage capturing the intense rescue quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread public attention.

Medical response and critical referral

Directly following the rescue, onlookers and locals rushed the man to a nearby Community Health Center (CHC). Medical staff provided immediate emergency care; however, owing to the severity of his condition, doctors deemed it necessary to transfer him to a specialized facility in Agra for advanced treatment.

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Suicide note exposes family dispute and financial strain

During the initial response, authorities recovered a written suicide note from the man's clothing. In the note, he identified himself as Dheeraj Kumar and outlined the overwhelming pressure that drove him to the brink.

Key details emerging from the note include:

-Severe Accusations Against In-Laws: Dheeraj named his mother-in-law (Malla Devi), his father-in-law (referred to as Chandrasen / Yaspal), and two brothers-in-law (Satyaveer and Umesh). He alleged that they subjected him to continuous mental harassment.

-Separation from His Wife: He claimed his in-laws manipulated his wife, instigating her against him and forcing her to leave their shared home.

-Debt and Property Conflict: Struggling under an estimated debt of ₹3 lakh to ₹4 lakh, Dheeraj planned to mortgage or sell one bigha of his inherited land to clear his financial obligations-a plan his immediate family supported.

-Threats Over Land: His in-laws vehemently opposed the transaction, claiming entitlement over the property on behalf of their daughter. Dheeraj alleged that his brother-in-law Umesh coerced him to travel to Delhi while issuing threats regarding the land deal.

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"I'm sorry, I'm dying because of these people," Dheeraj wrote in the distressing note, expressing deep despair over his inability to resolve the conflict despite repeated attempts at communication.

Police investigation underway

Upon receiving news of the event, local police officers arrived at the scene and secured the suicide note as critical evidence. Law enforcement officials have initiated a formal inquiry into the allegations of mental torture, financial coercion, and domestic incitement. Further legal action will depend on the progress of the investigation and updates on Dheeraj's medical condition.