'If You Were Young, Would've Made You My GF & Dumped On Road': Faridabad Man Harasses Woman Animal Feeder, Slaps Security Guard - VIDEO

A series of videos shared by a woman from Faridabad has gone viral on social media after she alleged that a man in her residential society misbehaved with her and physically assaulted a security guard during a confrontation over feeding stray dogs.

The woman documented the entire incident on camera and posted the clips online in multiple parts, tagging police and government officials while demanding strict action against the man.

Dispute began while woman was feeding stray dogs

According to the videos posted by the woman, the incident occurred when she was feeding stray dogs inside the society premises.

The man allegedly approached the security guard and demanded that he bring a stick to chase the dogs away. The guard reportedly refused, saying he could not leave his duty post.

The woman claimed the guard’s refusal angered the man, who then allegedly assaulted him.

Assault captured on camera

The woman said she began recording the situation after the confrontation escalated. In the videos, the man can allegedly be seen behaving aggressively and hitting the security guard again while arguing with both the guard and the woman.

The footage shows a tense exchange as the woman questions his behaviour and attempts to defend the guard.

Derogatory remarks during argument

During the confrontation, the man also made several controversial comments directed at the woman.

In the video, he can be heard saying, “Main tumhare jaiso ko muh nahi lagata.”

He further boasted about his past relationships, claiming, “Meri 17–18 girlfriends reh chuki hai, sabko chhod diya maine kyuki mujhe unke muh nahi lagna tha.”

At another point, he told the woman, “Aap thode young hote toh aap jaisi ko gf banake chhod deta raste pe.”

The man also mentioned his age during the argument, saying, “Main 32 ka hu aur meri 18–19 saal ki bhi girlfriends reh chuki hai.”

Woman tags authorities, demands action

After posting the clips online, the woman tagged police officials and government authorities in her captions, urging them to take action against the man.

In one caption, she wrote that the comments reflected a disturbing mindset. “Shaming a woman, showing that we can have girlfriends and dump them… showcasing a sick mindset all because I came to the rescue of my guard… such men are a BIG THREAT TO THE SOCIETY AND THEY ARE CAPABLE OF DOING ANYTHING WRONG WITH ANY WOMAN WITH SUCH A MINDSET."

In another caption accompanying the videos, the woman alleged that the guard was assaulted simply because he refused to abandon his duty post.

“How can a man hit a guard because the guard refused to leave his duty point and agree to hit dogs where there are none that can be seen here! A physical abuse for no reason and goonism to subdue the poor till they listen to you! Action to be taken.”

Incident triggers debate online

The clips have since sparked widespread reactions online, with many users condemning the alleged assault and the man’s remarks, while others discussed the recurring tensions around feeding stray dogs in residential societies. Many even sarcastically laughed at his behaviour syaing he needs to seek medical help.