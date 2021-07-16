'If it's Bollywood, nothing will happen': T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar accused of rape; Twitterati have no hope of any action against him

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR filed by an aspiring model-cum-actress alleging rape by the well-known Bollywood producer and music baron Bhushan Kumar, official sources said here on Friday.

According to an officer with the D.N. Nagar Police Station in Andheri, the complaint by the 30-year-old victim was recorded on Thursday night.

The victim has claimed in the FIR that she was sexually exploited and repeatedly raped by Bhushan Kumar between 2017 and 2020 under the false pretext of giving her roles in films.

The officer said the police has lodged a case under Sections 376, 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to rape, cheating and issuing threats, and further investigations are under way. No arrest has been made so far.

Son of the late Gulshan Kumar, who was shot dead by gangsters near a temple Juhu in 1997, Bhushan Kumar is the managing director of T-Series, the company his father had launched.

The news has caused a lot of speculation online. However, the general opinion is that even if Kumar is guilty, nothing will happen as he is a rich celebrity and over time, people will just forget about the case.

