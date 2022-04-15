Idols of newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Bengali wedding attire hit the viral note

Bollywood's cutest couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally got married. The couple tied the knot yesterday (April 14) in the presence of their close friends and family members. Not in a big fat Indian wedding as many would have imagined but in an Intimate wedding.

The internet had been flooded with their pictures since they have announced their wedding. Hashtag #Ranlia, #RanbirandAlia have been trending on Twitter since past few days.

However, it seems like fans can't get enough of them

Recently, a picture uploaded by Pinkvilla went viral on social media in which some neitezens were seen carrying the idols of Ranbir and Alia dressed up in Bengali wedding attire.

Take a look:

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 01:26 PM IST