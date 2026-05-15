'I Would've Sh** All Over': King Cobra Appears Inside Resort Toilet; Leaves Tourists Horrified In Philippines - VIDEO

A relaxing vacation quickly turned into a nightmare for a group of tourists after they allegedly discovered a snake emerging from a toilet at a resort in the Philippines. The bizarre incident, which unfolded in Salvador Benedicto, has now gone viral online, sparking shock, humour, and travel anxiety among social media users.

Holiday turns into a frightening surprise

The group of five friends were staying at a scenic resort located near the lush surroundings of the Northern Negros Natural Park, a popular eco-tourism destination known for its forests, waterfalls, and wildlife. What began as an ordinary day took a terrifying turn when one member of the group entered the washroom and noticed something unusual inside the toilet bowl.

Initially assuming the toilet had simply not been flushed properly, the tourist pressed the flush again. Moments later, however, a snake suddenly surfaced through the pipework, leaving the visitor stunned.

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Panicked, he rushed back to alert his friends. At first, they reportedly dismissed the warning as a joke. But disbelief quickly turned into shock when they checked the washroom themselves and saw the reptile inside.

Resort staff called as video goes viral

Hotel staff were immediately informed and responded to remove the animal safely. Meanwhile, a video of the encounter began circulating widely across social media platforms, attracting millions of views and reactions.

Some members of the group initially believed the reptile was a harmless water snake. Online viewers, however, speculated that the animal resembled a king cobra, one of the world’s most venomous snakes, intensifying public concern.

Local authorities later confirmed that similar incidents have occurred in the mountainous town before, as its proximity to forests increases chances of wildlife entering human spaces, especially through drainage systems connected to natural habitats.

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Experts have noted that snakes occasionally travel through sewer pipes searching for prey, shelter, or cooler environments. Areas close to dense vegetation or protected parks are particularly vulnerable, especially during rainy seasons when animals seek dry ground.

Officials have reportedly launched an investigation into how the snake accessed the resort’s plumbing system and whether preventive measures need strengthening.

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Internet reacts with shock and humour

The unusual discovery triggered a flood of online reactions. One user joked, “I’m definitely avoiding the toilet for the rest of that vacation.” Another wrote, “That destination just moved off my travel bucket list.”

Others reacted more light-heartedly. “Honestly, that probably means the toilets are extremely clean, no snake would live in a dirty drain,” one commenter said. Another added, “Good thing they called staff quickly to remove the venomous visitor.”