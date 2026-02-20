'I Will F***ING Kill You': Les Wexner’s Lawyer Caught Threatening Him On Hot Mic During House Deposition On Jeffrey Epstein - WATCH

X

A surprising hot mic moment stole the spotlight during billionaire businessman Les Wexner’s lengthy deposition before the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s network.

Several hours into the nearly five-hour testimony, Wexner began offering a detailed and extended response to a question. Leaning in, his attorney was heard whispering, “I’m going to f---ing kill you if you answer another question with more than five words, okay?” Both men laughed immediately afterward, making it clear the remark was intended as a joke. The lawyer then reiterated, still amused, that Wexner should simply “answer the question.”

The exchange occurred shortly after the attorney had encouraged the 88-year-old to keep his responses concise, noting that while his stories were appreciated, the committee wanted direct answers. The candid moment was captured in the full deposition video, which the committee later released publicly, stating that transparency was important and that Americans deserved to see the testimony without edits.

Wexner addresses ties to Epstein

Wexner, founder of L Brands, the parent company behind Victoria’s Secret and other major retail brands, was one of Epstein’s earliest high-profile clients. He previously granted Epstein power of attorney over his finances and sold him a Manhattan townhouse that later became central to federal sex trafficking charges.

During the deposition, Wexner described Epstein as a business associate rather than a close friend. He insisted that he cut ties nearly two decades ago after discovering financial misconduct and learning of allegations against Epstein. According to Wexner, a substantial portion of misappropriated funds was eventually returned.

He denied ever socialising with Epstein beyond professional settings and rejected claims that he had knowledge of any sexual abuse occurring on his properties. When questioned about allegations involving accusers such as Maria Farmer and Virginia Giuffre, Wexner said he had no awareness of their presence or abuse.

Controversial birthday note resurfaces

Committee members also questioned Wexner about a handwritten birthday message to Epstein that included a crude drawing. Wexner acknowledged writing it, describing it as an offhand joke intended for a bachelor friend, and downplayed its significance.

Ongoing congressional probe

Wexner is among several high-profile figures called to testify as lawmakers continue examining the extent of Epstein’s connections. While he maintains he was “naïve and gullible,” he firmly denies any wrongdoing, emphasizing that he severed all ties with Epstein in 2007.

Still, it was the lawyer’s hot mic comment, delivered mid-testimony, that quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the high-profile deposition.