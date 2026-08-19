'I Walk On Sugar With Naked Feet': Indian Man's Viral Mill Video Sparks Outrage In Canada - WATCH

An Indian-origin YouTuber in Canada, Prabhdeep Singh, has found himself at the centre of an online controversy after a video in which he claimed to walk barefoot through sugar at a Canadian sugar mill went viral on social media.

The unusual statement sparked criticism from viewers who questioned the food-safety implications of such behaviour. However, there is an important caveat: there is currently no independent confirmation that Singh actually walked barefoot on sugar at a commercial facility or that he works at the sugar mill he referred to.

What did Prabhdeep Singh say?

In the viral video, Singh claimed that he works inside a sugar mill and suggested that the facility supplies sugar across Canada.

He then made the provocative claim that he regularly walks through the sugar without shoes.

“I work inside a sugar mill, and I’m sure you guys love your sugar, and this place provides sugar to all of Canada. Every day I walk through the sugar one time with my feet naked– just to assert my dominance,” he said.

The remarks quickly spread across social media, with many users interpreting them as an admission of a serious food-hygiene violation.

Was the sugar mill claim serious?

That remains unclear.

The video appears to have been made in response to another controversy involving a person who was criticised online for putting his feet on a table at a Tim Hortons outlet in Canada.

Singh appeared to deliberately redirect attention toward his own exaggerated claim, saying, “Here you go, talk about this one; this one is the worst. Let him live.”

This has led some viewers to believe the sugar-mill statement was intended as rage bait or satire rather than a genuine description of his workplace behaviour.

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Social media users react

The clip generated strong reactions online, particularly because sugar is a food product and viewers raised concerns about hygiene and contamination.

One commenter called for the person in the video to be identified and reported, writing, “Can someone that recognizes him please report him to the company he works for.”

Another user focused on the basic food-safety concern, saying, “You don't put your feet where people eat. It’s just that simple- don’t defend the coffee guy.”

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Others were more skeptical about the video's authenticity.

“Does he actually mean it, or is it something that he is saying to take the attention away from the Tim Hortons thing?” one person asked.

Another user summed up the suspicion by asking, “Why do I feel the man is rage baiting Canada?”

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Viral post adds to the controversy

The video was also circulated by the Instagram account 6ixnewzz, where it was presented with the headline, “Indian Man Says He Walks Through Sugar With Bare Feet While Working At Canadian Sugar Mill.”

The post attracted substantial attention and prompted a wave of comments from users debating whether Singh's statement should be taken literally.

Despite the online backlash, there is no verified evidence establishing that Singh actually walked barefoot through loose sugar at a Canadian sugar-processing facility.

The claim has also not been independently substantiated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency or a named sugar producer. As a result, the allegation should not be treated as a confirmed food-safety incident.