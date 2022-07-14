'I thought I was looking at Deepika Padukone': Netizens floored by lookalike

Image credit: Instagram

Social media users have got to see Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's lookalike on Instagram. Rijuta Ghosh Deb who is a digital content creator bears an uncanny resemblance with the actress. Internet was quick to notice the same. Deb's fans are calling her Padukone's lookalike. One of the users wrote, "Wow you look like Deepika".

Another user wrote, "I thought it's Deepika Padukone." One of the users also called her Padukone's twin. She was also called Padukone's doppelganger.

Talking about Padukone, she has recently returned from her trip to US. She has been posting photos with Ranveer Singh, from the birthday party. The pair went to beaches, in the jungle, did cycling and also ate heavy meals and photographed picture-perfect photos. She had captioned the post, "May our lives be blessed with experiences and adventures in abundance".

Talking about Deb, she is a social media influencer and a digital content maker. She hails from Kolkata and has more than 49.7k followers on her Instagram handle.