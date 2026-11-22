Indian Group Allegedly Targeted With Eggs In Australia, Woman Raises Racism Concerns - VIDEO |

An Indian woman living in Australia has sparked a conversation about alleged racism after recounting an incident in which a group of Indians eating at a roadside food truck were reportedly pelted with eggs by occupants of a passing vehicle. The alleged incident has triggered mixed reactions online, with several users condemning the behaviour while others questioned the growing resentment towards Indians overseas.

Woman Claims Indians Were Attacked While Eating At Food Truck

Anjalie Sharma took to Instagram to narrate the incident, which she said she witnessed while returning home from work. According to her, a group of Indians had gathered at a roadside food truck to enjoy their meal when a ute (utility vehicle) drove past and its occupants allegedly threw eggs at them before fleeing.

Sharma said the sight left her upset, particularly as the group included women, families and elderly people who were simply spending time together and had done nothing to provoke the attack.

Expressing her disbelief over the incident, she described it as an act of “racism or hatred against Indians” and said, “I mean, what should I say? I felt so bad seeing that. They were also with their family. There were a lot of aunties, and there were also old-age people. And they were not doing anything like that. They were just sitting in their space.”

She further said that she had contacted the police following the alleged incident, although she was uncertain about what action would be taken. “I have called the police, but let’s see what the police will do. So yes, this also happens, guys, in foreign countries with our people,” she added.

Social Media Divided Over Alleged Racist Attack

In her Instagram caption, Sharma emphasised that people should not be subjected to harassment or humiliation for gathering in public and enjoying a meal. She also highlighted Australia's multicultural identity, saying respect and basic decency should extend to people of every background.

The video soon prompted a debate online. While some users expressed solidarity with the group and criticised the alleged attack, others argued that Indians must also reflect on their behaviour in foreign countries.

One commenter wrote, “Hate to say this, but racism and discrimination are common in Australia.”

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Another user claimed that negative perceptions of Indians were influenced by videos showing littering and disregard for public spaces in countries such as Canada and the US.

Others pushed back against such generalisations, arguing that individual behaviour should not be used to justify targeting an entire community. The incident has once again reignited discussions around racism, xenophobia and the treatment of Indians living overseas.