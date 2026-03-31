'I Am My Worst Enemy': Woman Accidentally Attaches Blinkit Invoice Instead of CV For Job Application; Internet Relates

A simple job application mistake has turned into a viral internet moment after a woman accidentally attached a grocery bill instead of her resume, leaving social media users both amused and deeply relatable.

A resume mix-up that went viral

The incident surfaced after Himanshi shared a screenshot of an email exchange with a recruiter on X (formerly Twitter). What began as a routine hiring response quickly took an unexpected turn.

The recruiter’s message started professionally, thanking her for applying. However, the email soon pointed out an unusual issue, instead of a CV, the attachment contained a Blinkit invoice from a recent grocery delivery.

Realising the mistake, Himanshi posted the exchange online with a self-deprecating caption describing herself as her own worst enemy, instantly striking a chord with thousands of users who admitted they feared making the same error.

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Humour takes over social media

Rather than hiding the embarrassment, Himanshi embraced the situation with humour. In a follow-up post, she joked that while she may not get the job, she at least deserved some “free condolence ice cream” from Blinkit.

The lighthearted response helped the post gain traction, crossing nearly 4 lakh views within a short span. Users flooded the comments section with jokes, empathy, and stories of similar workplace mishaps.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Many said the incident perfectly captured the anxiety of job applications, where candidates repeatedly check attachments yet still worry about sending the wrong file.

Internet finds the moment relatable

Online reactions ranged from witty one-liners to supportive messages. Some joked that grocery invoices might become the “new resume format,” while others said the recruiter accidentally got insight into the applicant’s real lifestyle instead of polished professional achievements.

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Several users praised Himanshi for openly sharing the mistake, noting that such candid moments make social media feel more authentic.