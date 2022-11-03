'I am honourable woman,' chant protestors during revolution against Iran government. | sourced

Iranian women are fighting for their right to freedom, equality, and for democracy and peace. Authorities continue to crack down on protesters using lethal weapons, arbitrary arrests, torture, and forced confessions.

How it all started?

Video of a woman in full hijab, attacked a 28-year-old Sepideh Rashno for not wearing a hijab, mandated under Iranian law and punishable with a fine or even prison went viral and led to Rashno being arrested, abused and forced into making an apology on state television.

Negar Mortazavi, an Iranian journalist and political analyst said to a media outlet, "Her arrest was a 'turning point' for many women who had been resisting the morality police and fighting the mandatory hijab and slowly pushing the limits of what the state considered proper attire, and slowly but gradually making progress in pushing those limits."

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, died in hospital on 16 September, three days after she was arrested and reportedly beaten by morality police in Tehran. Over two weeks since the innocent death of 22-year-old Mahsa (Jina) Amini by the Iranian police, country’s female population came together and they are calling for individual, social, civil and economic reforms.

Consequences:

Amini’s body was taken to her home town in Saqqez for burial and thousands of people attended her funeral. Women even took off their headscarves in the presence of police officers to show their protest against mandatory hijabs. Though many protesters were beaten, and at least 13 were hit by gunfire.

Dozens of students marched in Tehran University ground and chanted “Women, life, freedom” to voice against the violent suppression of women. There were also slogans like "We do not want the Islamic Republic" at several other universities in the country. The security forces used water canons, tear gas and whatever they can to drive away protestors.

Women across the country started cutting their hair as it is considered forbidden by some Islamic authorities and posted the videos of the same on social media. The current uproar is not only about clothing, it is much more than that. They are fighting for their right to live life as they please.

Watch the recent video, which was quite appreciated by netizens below:

Iranian women protests are still going on.



Chant: I am an honorable woman you are immoral and lewd. pic.twitter.com/hsIifYi7ai — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) October 31, 2022

At Al Zahra University in Mashhad (Khamenei’s hometown), Iranian women chant “Azaadi, Azaadi, Azaadi”, as they take off their veils. Protests in Tehran and Asfahan as well.

Watch the video at Al Zahra University in Mashhad below:

At Al Zahra University in Mashhad (Khamenei’s hometown), Iranian women chant “Freedom, Freedom, Freedom”, as they take off their veils. Protests in Tehran and Asfahan as well

pic.twitter.com/XOo4n1g1J6 — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) October 26, 2022

Israeli group Ensemble Shiraz posted a powerful solidarity dance for Iranian women on YouTube, a few days back.

Watch the impactful video below:

Highly educated and globally-minded women and girls who see themselves as equal to their male counterparts chant has taken up across the entire country as “Women, Life, Liberty.”

Top Women speaks on Iranian Women's protest:

Global Icon and Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra has earlier tweeted in support of the protest and wrote, "In Iran and around the world are standing up and raising their voices, publicly cutting their hair and many other forms of protest for Mahsa Amini, whose young life was taken away so brutally by the Iranian Morality Police for wearing her hijab improperly. The voices that speak after ages of forced silence, will rightfully burst like a volcano."

"I am in awe of your courage and your purpose. It is not easy to risk your life, literally, to challenge the patriarchal establishment and fight for your rights. But, you are courageous women doing this every day regardless of the cost to yourselves."

"To ensure that this movement will have a lasting effect, we must hear their call, understand the issues and then join in with our collective voices. We must also get everyone who can influence others to join as well. Numbers matter. Add your voice to this critical movement."

"Stay informed and be vocal, so these voices can no longer be forced to stay silent. I stand with you. Women, life, freedom."

JK Rowling, author of Harry Potter book series tweeted:

The Iranian regime is killing young women who protest against its misogyny. #HananehKian #MahsaAmini https://t.co/K80XgZYHG2 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 23, 2022

Renowned journalist Christiane Amanpour tweeted two days back that, “Fear has dissipated” in Iran, “and regimes like the Islamic Republic; survive based on fear,” says @milaniabbas. “It is due to a relentless battle by Iranian women not to allow this regime to dictate their lives. People no longer believe that this regime is reformable.”

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada tweeted just 3 days back: "We’ll keep standing with Iranian women, and we’ll keep doing everything we can to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its oppression and brutality."

