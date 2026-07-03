'I Am Alive': MBA Chaiwala Founder Prafull Billore Reacts To Viral Death Hoax, Urges People to Stop Spreading Fake News

Entrepreneur Prafull Billore, widely known as MBA Chaiwala, has strongly dismissed viral rumours falsely claiming that he had died, calling the misinformation “offensive” and “hurtful”. Taking to Instagram, Billore reassured his followers that he is alive and urged social media users to stop spreading fake news.

Sharing a screenshot of a Google search featuring the query “Prafull Billore death”, the entrepreneur expressed his frustration over the baseless claims. The search results included a preview from a website mentioning reports of his alleged death while also noting that there had been no official confirmation.

“That’s ridiculous, offensive and hurtful. Please stop spreading fake news. I am alive,” Billore wrote in his Instagram story, putting an end to the speculation.

The rumours appear to have originated from a series of misleading posts on X, where several accounts falsely claimed that the entrepreneur had passed away. The claims spread rapidly across social media, prompting many users to believe them and even post condolence messages before any credible source had verified the information.

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Billore’s public clarification marked his first direct response to the viral rumours and quickly drew support from his followers. Many condemned those responsible for circulating the false claims and expressed relief after his statement.

One user commented, “Be strong bhai this is new world. Extreme hate is normal hate.” Another wrote, “Those who are jealous of you have spread the news.”

A third follower posted, “Bhai, zinda raho… Swasth raho.. mast raho,” while another reacted with, “WTH. Hatemongers to the core.”

The incident has once again highlighted how quickly misinformation can spread online, especially when unverified claims are amplified across social media platforms. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information through credible sources before sharing it.

Prafull Billore, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, left his MBA studies to pursue entrepreneurship after deciding that a conventional career path was not for him. Starting with a tea stall funded by just Rs 8,000, he gradually built MBA Chaiwala into a nationally recognised brand through innovative marketing, franchising, and an active presence on social media.