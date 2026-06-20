'I Am AI Paglu, Full Support': Tech Professional Says AI Is Helping Her Keep Her Job, Not Replace It - VIDEO

As debates around artificial intelligence and job security continue to grow, one tech professional has gone viral for sharing a different perspective. Instead of viewing AI as a threat, she says tools like ChatGPT have become essential to her daily work and productivity.

Viral video offers a different take on AI in the workplace

In a video posted on Instagram, techie Simran Bhalla humorously addressed the widespread concern that AI could eventually replace human workers. Rather than expressing fear, she explained that AI has become a valuable support system that helps her manage work more efficiently.

Sharing her experience, she said, “AI will take up your job. AI is very dangerous, you will be fired. Oh no! It is because of this AI that I am holding onto my job. Thank goodness for so many offices that are forcing you to use AI. Because if you hadn't even forced me, my work wouldn't have been possible without ChatGPT.”

She continued, “This is the reason I have survived. I am surviving in my job because of AI. AI is not eating my job; it is saving my job. I am full AI paglu, full AI supporter.”

Professionals relate to her honest confession

The video quickly struck a chord with working professionals, many of whom admitted they also rely heavily on AI-powered tools for everyday tasks. Several users flooded the comments section with humorous reactions.

One user wrote, “If AI is gone, I'm gone too. The end.”

Another commented, “No AI, no me. The end.”

A third user joked, “ChatGPT is lke a god for us.”

Others imagined the consequences if employers saw the viral clip. “Imagine this reel reaching the office tomorrow,” one person wrote, while another added, “Lol this is very relatable.”

AI is becoming a workplace assistant

The viral post highlights how many employees are integrating AI into their workflows rather than seeing it solely as a replacement for human jobs. From drafting emails and summarising documents to brainstorming ideas and automating repetitive tasks, AI tools are increasingly being used to improve efficiency across industries.