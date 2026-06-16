Hyderabad Man, Former Amazon Employee Quits Job To Become Uber Driver; Internet Applauds His Journey - VIDEO

A Hyderabad-based Uber driver has captured the attention of social media users after revealing that he left a corporate job at Amazon to pursue what he truly enjoys- driving.

The story surfaced through an Instagram video shared by content creator Chetna Singh, who documented her conversation with the driver during a ride. The clip has since gone viral, with many praising the man's decision to prioritize personal fulfillment over a conventional career path.

"In a country where most people leave their passions behind because of responsibilities and societal pressure, meeting someone who actually chose what makes him happy felt inspiring," Singh wrote alongside the video.

From Amazon employee to full-time driver

The video opens with a message stating, "He left Amazon and started Uber/Rapido."

Introducing the driver, Singh says, "Hi guys, I got an Uber cab today and with me is Kumar sir and he was working at Amazon first and now to follow his passion he started driving… because driving is his passion."

During the conversation, Kumar explained that driving gives him an opportunity to interact with people from different backgrounds while exploring various parts of Hyderabad. According to him, the experience is far more rewarding than a traditional office job.

Responding to his story, Singh remarked, "I usually don’t see people following their passion in India."

More than 23,000 trips completed

Kumar revealed that he left his corporate role in 2014, around the time Uber began expanding its presence in India. Since then, he has built a career behind the wheel and completed nearly 23,600 trips on the platform.

Ride-hailing services such as Uber have grown significantly in India over the past decade, creating flexible earning opportunities for thousands of drivers across major cities.

Social media users praise his decision

The heartwarming interaction resonated with viewers, many of whom flooded the comments section with supportive messages.

One user wrote, "Hyderabad has a mix of everything. Keep following your dreams."

Another commented, "He’s simply following his heart and pursuing his passion with dedication. Great work, sir! You’re not following the crowd- you’re creating your own path."

A third person shared, "Loved this reel. Respect to both of you. This story really inspired me to reconnect with a passion I had put aside. Thanks for sharing such a powerful message!"

Several users also encouraged Kumar to start creating content on social media, believing his story could inspire others to pursue careers that bring them genuine happiness.

One commenter, who claimed to have worked in a similar field, added, "I used to drive a cab for the 'Amazon HY 13' building, but I didn't find much profit in it. That is why I quit that job and started driving independently for Ola and Uber; I find great happiness in doing this."