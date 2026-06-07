Hyderabad Drunk Driving Check Sparks Debate After Traffic Cop Seen Slapping Motorist - VIDEO

A video allegedly recorded during a drunk-driving enforcement drive in Hyderabad has ignited a heated debate online after it showed a traffic police officer slapping a motorist who appeared unable to complete a breathalyser test.

The clip, which has been widely circulated on social media, captures a group of traffic police personnel attempting to administer a breath alcohol test to a man suspected of driving under the influence. Officers can be seen repeatedly asking him to blow into a handheld breathalyser device used to measure blood alcohol concentration.

Motorist appears unable to cooperate

As the footage progresses, the man appears visibly disoriented and unsteady. Despite several attempts by officers to guide him through the procedure, he struggles to provide a proper breath sample.

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After multiple unsuccessful efforts, one traffic constable appears to lose patience. The video shows the officer slapping the man across the face while continuing the roadside check.

Moments later, additional officers step in and appear to calm the situation. The man, dressed in a grey shirt and a baseball cap, does not seem to react strongly to the slap and remains at the scene.

Social media divided over incident

The video was shared online with a caption questioning whether police personnel have the authority to physically strike citizens during routine enforcement operations.

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The incident has since triggered mixed reactions, with some users condemning the officer's conduct while others defended the action, citing the dangers posed by drunk driving.

“Either the citizen is very clever as he well aware of about the evidence of reading in prosecuting, however the restless arrogant police constable has no right at all to slap the citizen, he should have adopted another method to collect evidence rather than beating him @TelanganaDGP @revanth_anumula as citizen we demand action against traffic constable who slapped the citizen," wrote one user.

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Another person questioned the driver's behaviour, saying, “Why the respected citizen is not cooperating? Does drunk drivers who are risk to a many lives can play around? Don’t support wrong doing if you cannot protect a life."

Others went even further in their support of strict action against drunk drivers.

“Absolutely ok for people who don’t care for their life and more of others life and trying to dodge the test. Such ppl need this treatments," another added.