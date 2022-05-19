'How to Marry Your Crush': Dramatic scene from Bengali TV show goes viral

Indian television shows have always been popular for their bizarre scenes and impractical situations. Some people find television shows entertaining, while others believe they are nonsense and far from reality. Whatever the case may be, this dramatic clip from a Bengali TV series has piqued people's interest.

The video was shared by the Twitter page "Rofl_Baba," with a caption reading "How to marry your crush".

The video depicts a wedding scene in which the "varmala" is performed and a random man enters and pushes the groom away just as the bride is about to place the mala around his neck.As a result, the bride puts mala in the man's neck instead of the groom. As if that wasn't enough, the man can also be seen putting "sindoor" on the bride while the rest of the people at the wedding are in shambles.

How to marry ur crush 😍 pic.twitter.com/qlu4K9OuNV — Rofl_Baba (@aflatoon391) May 18, 2022

The reaction of netizens to the video is hilarious; they are astounded by how illogical and dramatic it is. Here are some of our readers' reactions:

Advertisement

Khuch nhi vro @aflatoon391 bhai ki baat mani thi logo na bhot mara or vo bhi shadi ker ka chali gai pic.twitter.com/8ODMG6epb4 — VAZY°🇮🇳 (@vazy_7011) May 18, 2022

Now you know where the disregard for consent comes from https://t.co/4kNXbASLyc — #EndCaste/ism #StopKillingDalits #EndCommunalism (@redant45) May 19, 2022

tf man he ruined her make up at the end 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/zUsBUZ4k5M — Rushikesh.eth (@gurglemonster) May 18, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 04:06 PM IST