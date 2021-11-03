'How isn't this othering?': Netizens criticise Gurugram administration's decision to cancel permission for 8 namaz sites

Gurugram administration on Tuesday withdrew permission to offer namaz at eight out of 37 designated sites. On several occasions earlier, residents of Gurugram have complained and staged a protest against Friday namaz at a public ground.

As per an official statement from the district administration, the permission was cancelled after an objection from local people and RWA.

These eight sites include Bengali Basti in Sector 49, V Block of DLF Phase-3, Surat Nagar Phase-1, outskirts of Kherki Majra village, outskirts of Daulatabad village near Dwarka Expressway, near Ramgarh village in Sector 68, near DLF Square Tower and from Rampur village to Nakhrola Road.

"Consent from the administration is necessary for Namaz in any public and open place," it stated. It further said that namaz can be offered at any mosque, Eidgah or at a private or designated place.

"If local people have objections at other places also, permission will not be given to offer Namaz there too," the administration added.

The district administration also informed that a committee has been constituted by Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg, comprising of a subdivisional magistrate, an assistant commissioner of police and members of religious organisations and civil society groups to hold a discussion on the issue and identify places to offer namaz in future.

This committee will discuss the matter with communities to resolve the issue and ensure that local residents do not face any problem in the offering of namaz in that area.

The committee will also ensure that namaz is not offered on any road, crossing or public place. Moreover, it will take consent from locals at the time of designating a spot for offering prayers.

The news, however, is earning a lot of backlash for the Gurugram Police as netizens believe that they are siding with the majority.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 12:19 PM IST