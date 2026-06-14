'How Is This Allowed In Public?' Foreign Women Allegedly Seen Smoking Marijuana Near Noida Society Pool; Ignore Guard's Request - VIDEO

A video allegedly showing three foreign women smoking marijuana near a swimming pool at a residential complex in Noida has gone viral on social media, triggering a heated debate over public conduct and compliance with local rules.

The incident is said to have taken place at Supernova Spira Towers, a luxury residential complex in Noida. According to claims circulating online, the women were seen wearing swimsuits and smoking near the poolside area, a common recreational space frequented by residents, including families and children.

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As per reports shared on social media, a security guard stationed at the premises approached the group and asked them not to smoke in the public area. However, it is alleged that the women ignored the warning and continued their activity.

The authenticity of the claims regarding marijuana consumption has not been independently verified. Nevertheless, the video has drawn widespread attention and prompted discussions about the use of shared community spaces and adherence to housing society regulations.

Residents and social media users have expressed concern over the alleged incident, questioning whether community rules are being enforced equally for all residents and visitors.

The viral clip has generated a flood of reactions online. A user identified as "Incognito" wrote, "Some foreign women were allegedly seen smoking marijuana near the swimming pool in Supernova Spira Towers, Noida. A security guard present there asked them not to smoke in a public place, but it is alleged that they ignored the guard and continued with their work."

The user further added, "In India, local people are often advised to follow civic sense and rules, whereas foreign citizens are often given exemption in such matters."

Another user, "Arnav", criticized the alleged behavior, writing, "Foreigners are smoking marijuana in public places, ignoring security personnel, and behaving as if no rules apply to them. The same people who come giving long speeches on 'citizenship', 'public behavior', and 'progressive values' suddenly forget everything when they break the rules."

He further stated, "Rules should apply equally to everyone, whether you're a local, rich, influential, or a foreign tourist."

While many users condemned the alleged conduct, others questioned whether it was possible to conclusively determine from the video that the women were smoking marijuana. The debate continues online, with some calling for stricter enforcement of society regulations and others urging caution before drawing conclusions from an unverified clip.