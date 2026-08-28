'Horn OK Please Missing': Tesla Cybertruck's Desi Truck Makeover Goes Viral; Internet Calls It 'Masterpiece'

Tesla Cybertruck Gets Desi Truck Makeover | Instagram

The Tesla Cybertruck has received an unexpected Indian makeover, and social media users are loving the result. A customised version of the futuristic electric pickup has been wrapped in colourful artwork inspired by the heavily decorated trucks commonly seen on Indian highways.

A video shared on Instagram by Original Global Graphics shows the customised Cybertruck inside an automotive workshop. The vehicle looks dramatically different from its standard stainless-steel appearance, with vibrant colours, elaborate patterns and traditional decorative elements covering much of its exterior.

From futuristic EV to desi highway truck

The Cybertruck’s angular body has been transformed with detailed artwork across its front, sides and rear. Bright floral designs, intricate borders and ornamental patterns give the electric pickup the unmistakable appearance of a traditional Indian truck.

The most noticeable desi detail is the phrase “Dekho Magar Pyaar Se!!” written across the front. The familiar line, often seen painted on Indian commercial vehicles, adds to the truck-inspired makeover.

A man featured in the video can also be seen reacting with surprise after seeing the finished vehicle.

Internet loves the unusual transformation

The makeover has sparked plenty of reactions online, with users enjoying the contrast between Tesla’s futuristic design language and India’s colourful truck-art culture.

“I don’t like cyber trucks but this right here I love it,” wrote a user.

“This fits perfectly into Chai Pani and Botiwala’s theme lol,” another person commented.

One user took the joke further, writing, “Playlist truck wali honi chahye jidhar se guzro truck vibes ani chahye. Yayyy,” suggesting that the Cybertruck should come with a suitably desi playlist.

Another person pointed out a missing classic truck detail: “Missed out on the iconic ‘Horn OK Please,’” they wrote.

Praising the transformation, a user commented, “Omg you literally turned the boring a– car into this masterpiece.”

Someone else joked about another familiar Indian vehicle decoration, writing, “Two chillies and one nimbu missing.”

Cybertruck meets Indian truck art

The Tesla Cybertruck has always attracted attention because of its unconventional angular body and stainless-steel exterior. Its stark, futuristic appearance is a sharp contrast to the vibrant hand-painted designs traditionally associated with Indian trucks.

That contrast appears to be what has made this customised Cybertruck so popular online. By combining a futuristic electric pickup with familiar Indian visual elements, the makeover gives the vehicle a distinctly desi identity.

While the Cybertruck is designed as a modern electric vehicle, this version looks as though it could comfortably join a colourful convoy on an Indian highway.