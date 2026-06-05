'Hope Nobody Was Hurt': Lufthansa Boeing 787 Suffers Nose Gear Collapse At Frankfurt Airport; Viral Video Sparks Concern Online

A Lufthansa Boeing 787 Dreamliner experienced a nose landing gear collapse while stationed at Frankfurt Airport on Thursday afternoon, leading to injuries among crew and ground personnel and forcing the cancellation of a scheduled transatlantic flight.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:45 pm local time as the aircraft was preparing for departure to Los Angeles as Flight LH450. According to Lufthansa, passengers had not yet boarded the aircraft when the unexpected malfunction took place.

Several staff members injured during the incident

Airport and airline officials confirmed that crew members and ground staff were present on board the aircraft at the time of the collapse. A company spokesperson said in an emailed statement that passengers were not on the plane when the incident occurred.

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"Several staff members were injured and are currently undergoing medical treatment," the spokesperson said.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, with multiple emergency vehicles seen surrounding the wide-body aircraft. Images from the airport showed the front section of the jet lowered toward the ground after the nose gear failed, leaving part of the aircraft resting on its underside.

What is the nose landing gear?

The nose landing gear, commonly referred to as the nose wheel assembly, is located beneath the front section of an aircraft. It plays a crucial role in supporting the aircraft's forward weight, enabling steering while taxiing, and absorbing shocks during takeoff and landing operations.

Any malfunction involving this system can significantly impact aircraft movement and ground operations, even when the aircraft is stationary.

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Flight to Los Angeles cancelled

Following the incident, Lufthansa cancelled Flight LH450 and began working with aviation authorities to determine what caused the collapse.

The airline said it is "currently investigating the exact reasons and circumstances" surrounding the occurrence in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

Airport operations in the affected area were temporarily disrupted while emergency teams secured the aircraft and assessed the situation.

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Boeing 787 a key part of Lufthansa's modern fleet

The aircraft involved was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one of the newest additions to Lufthansa's long-haul fleet. The airline has been expanding its use of the fuel-efficient aircraft as part of a broader strategy to retire older jets and modernise operations.

The Boeing 787 family is widely used by airlines around the world for long-distance routes due to its lower fuel consumption, advanced composite construction, and improved passenger comfort.

Authorities and airline officials are expected to conduct a detailed technical inspection before releasing further information on the cause of the incident.