'Honeymoon On Wheels?' Viral Video Shows Railway First AC Cabin Transformed Into A Romantic Getaway - WATCH!

A video showing an Indian Railways First AC cabin decorated like a luxury honeymoon suite has taken social media by storm, triggering mixed reactions from viewers across the internet.

The clip, which has been widely shared on X and other platforms, features an entire private First AC coupe covered with balloons, floral hangings, candles, elaborate flower arrangements, and thousands of rose petals. An "I Love You" message displayed inside the cabin adds to the romantic atmosphere, making the space resemble a hotel honeymoon suite rather than a train compartment.

According to posts circulating online, the decorations were arranged by a passenger as a surprise for their spouse to celebrate a wedding or anniversary during the train journey.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media users share hilarious reactions

The unusual makeover quickly caught the attention of internet users, who flooded social media with both praise and criticism.

Many appreciated the effort behind the surprise, describing it as a thoughtful and memorable way to celebrate a special occasion while travelling. Several users even humorously referred to the train as the "Suhagraat Express," saying the First AC cabin looked more like a honeymoon suite than a railway compartment.

Others admired the creativity involved in transforming the compact cabin into a romantic setting, with some calling it one of the most unique travel surprises they had seen.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Questions raised over railway rules and permissions

While the romantic gesture impressed many, the video also sparked concerns over railway regulations and passenger safety.

Several social media users questioned whether private decorators are allowed to enter railway stations and coaches to set up such elaborate arrangements. Others wondered if prior approval from railway authorities was obtained before decorating the cabin.

Some users also expressed concerns about the use of decorative items such as candles, flowers and balloons inside a moving train, asking whether they comply with railway safety guidelines.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Debate reaches railway authorities

The viral clip prompted several users to tag Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking clarification on whether such decorations are officially permitted inside Indian Railways coaches.

Many demanded greater transparency regarding the rules governing private celebrations onboard premium train compartments and whether similar requests are allowed for other passengers.

The discussion has also revived a broader conversation about the growing commercialisation of premium railway services, with opinions divided over how far personalised experiences should be allowed within public transport.