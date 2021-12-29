Holocaust survivor turns 98, receives thousands of greeting cards and messages

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert turned 98 today and received thousands of greeting cards and messages from her well wishes. In the tweet image shared by her grandson, we can see her seated along all the gifts and blessing cards around.

"Today my incredible great grandma Lily Ebert, a Holocaust survivor, turns 98!! “I never expected to survive Auschwitz. Now, at 98, I celebrate surrounded by my family - the Nazis did not win!” To the thousands of people who sent birthday cards & messages to Lily, THANK YOU," read the tweet by great grandson Dov Forman.

Take a look at the tweet, right here:

According to reports, Lily lives in London near her large and loving family, which includes thirty-four great-grandchildren. She is a founder member of the Holocaust Survivors Centre and was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to Holocaust education.

The 97-year-old Auschwitz survivor is an internet sensation, who also miraculously recovered from COVID-19 this year. Lily Ebert shares with the world courageous messages, doing so on the video-sharing platform TikTok, where she reached one million followers in June 2021.

"Congrats to #Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert on reaching 1 million followers on TikTok! This is what she had to say: 'How good it would be if all one million of us would undertake only one good deed. Think how we would change this world,'" WJC posted in a Tweet.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 06:46 PM IST