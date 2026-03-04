 Holi At Frozen Pangong Lake: Indo-Tibetan Border Jawans Celebrate Festival Of Colours At 14,300 Ft. - Watch Video
Holi At Frozen Pangong Lake: Indo-Tibetan Border Jawans Celebrate Festival Of Colours At 14,300 Ft. - Watch Video

ITBP jawans from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police celebrated Holi at 14,300 ft near the frozen Pangong Lake in Ladakh, dancing and playing with colours alongside local villagers and children who performed cultural programmes

Ameesha SUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
While most parts of India celebrated Holi with vibrant colours and festivities, personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) marked the festival in a unique way at one of the country’s most challenging frontiers, near the frozen Pangong Lake in Ladakh.

Stationed at an altitude of about 14,300 feet, ITBP jawans from the North West Frontier celebrated the festival of colours alongside residents of nearby “Vibrant Villages,” creating a warm and joyful atmosphere despite the extreme cold.

Holi celebrations in freezing temperatures

The ITBP shared a glimpse of the celebration through a video on social media, showing jawans enthusiastically dancing, applying colours, and enjoying the festive spirit against the icy backdrop of Pangong Lake.

Despite sub-zero temperatures and the harsh terrain, the soldiers celebrated with great energy, highlighting the strong bond between the security forces and local communities living along the border.

Villagers from nearby settlements joined the celebrations, turning the remote high-altitude location into a lively gathering filled with music, colours and laughter.

Cultural performances by local children

Adding to the festive charm, children from nearby villages presented a vibrant cultural programme during the event. Their performances showcased local traditions and folk expressions, bringing warmth and colour to the snowy landscape.

The participation of villagers and children made the celebration even more special, reflecting the spirit of togetherness that Holi represents.

Holi’s global appeal

Known as the festival of colours, Holi is one of India’s most widely celebrated festivals, symbolising joy, unity and the arrival of spring. Every year, the celebrations attract travellers from across the world who come to experience India’s rich cultural traditions, music and community spirit.

