'His Eyes Follow You': Hyderabad’s New Ramalayam Temple Hanuman Idol Goes Viral For Unusual Visual Effect - WATCH

A Hanuman idol at the Ramalayam Temple in Hyderabad has become the latest sensation online after a video showcasing a striking visual phenomenon captured widespread attention. Devotees visiting the temple claim the idol appears to maintain eye contact with them regardless of where they stand, creating an experience many describe as deeply spiritual and captivating.

Located in the Old MIG Colony area near BHEL, the temple has recently witnessed increased footfall as curious visitors arrive to witness the unusual effect for themselves.

The mesmerising visual that sparked online buzz

The viral clip shows devotees moving around the idol while its gaze seemingly follows them from multiple angles. For many worshippers, the experience feels intensely personal, with some calling it calming, divine, and emotionally powerful.

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Such effects are often associated with artistic design techniques where symmetrical facial features, eye positioning, and perspective create the illusion of movement. Sculptors and painters have historically used similar methods in religious art to create a sense of connection between devotees and deities.

Optical illusion or divine experience?

While believers view the phenomenon as spiritually meaningful, several social media users have pointed toward science and visual perception to explain it.

One user commented, "That's called optical illusion."

Another wrote, "It's not AI it's not god's power... Actually it's an optical illusion. It works with almost all idols including paintings also."

However, not everyone agreed with devotional interpretations. A third user questioned, "How can God have a form that resembles created things? Secondly, what benefit does a stone statue give you even if it is in 'the form of God' as you allege?"

The contrasting reactions have fueled debates online, blending faith, skepticism, and curiosity.

Why ‘following eyes’ illusions happen

Experts explain that this visual effect occurs when the eyes of a sculpture or painting are designed to face forward with balanced depth and shading. As viewers move, the brain interprets the gaze as shifting toward them, a well-known psychological illusion sometimes called the “Mona Lisa effect.”

Religious art across cultures has used similar techniques to make worshippers feel personally seen or connected during prayer.