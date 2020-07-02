Hindustan Unilever's 'Glow and Lovely' inspires hilarious 'before-after' memes - check out the best jokes

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)'s flagship skin care brand Fair & Lovely will now be known as Glow & Lovely.

"HUL today announced the next step in the evolution of its skin care portfolio to a more inclusive vision of Positive Beauty, and introduces Glow & Lovely, the new name for the Fair & Lovely brand," the company said.

Over the next few months, Glow & Lovely will be on the shelves, and future innovations will deliver on this new proposition.

However, the name change has inspired hilarious 'before-after' memes on the internet.

Check out some of the best memes below: