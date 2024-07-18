'Gundagardi Karte Matt Phiriye': Lady Cop Stops Men From Shooting Music Video In Car At Religious Place In HP; Video Viral

Himachal Pradesh: A group of men were driving at a religious area and shooting a song video in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, allegedly without permission to do so. A police personnel stopped their vehicle, which showed two men posing out of the sunroof, and took objection on their actions. The lady officer initially questioned whether they carried a valid authorisation to film videos in the premises, followed by asking the people to shut the sunroof and be seated inside their Mahindra Scorpio.

no Number plate on Car

The video was posted on X by 'Ghar Ke Kalesh,' and opened by showing the SUV stopped by the police. The officer was heard questioning the group of men whether they were granted the permission to shoot in the region next to a religious site. To this, one of the men was heard replying, "This is not an actual shooting," while suggesting that they were creating social media reels instead of a full-fledged video or a film scene.

The lady cop stepped down from the police jeep to look into the matter. She filmed the entire incident on camera, which is now going viral on the internet. She showed how the miscreants violated road safety and traffic norms by not only riding with open sunroof at the hilly terrain but also driving a vehicle with no number plate.

"Don't do hooliganism..."

The dutiful cop sincerely handled the situation, unless she made the men sit inside their vehicle and travel safely. "Don't do hooliganism. (Gundagardi Karte Matt Phiriye) This is a religious place. Don't hurt the sentiments attached to sacred holy place," she said while schooling the men.

Seconds into the video, it was learned that some of them either tried to bribe the police officer or flaunt some influence card, which she dismissed by saying, "Don't show this, else I will immediately seize this vehicle."