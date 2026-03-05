'Highly Insensitive': British MPs Dancing In Parliament Sparks Backlash Online Amid Israel-Iran War Tensions

A video showing more than 40 British Members of Parliament dancing inside the UK Parliament complex has triggered widespread criticism online. The clip, recorded during a special event promoting the health benefits of dance, has gone viral on social media, with many questioning the timing of the activity amid escalating global tensions.

Dance event held at Portcullis House

The dance session took place under the glass atrium of Portcullis House, a building that houses offices for MPs near the Palace of Westminster.

The initiative was organised to highlight how dance can contribute to physical and mental wellbeing. Lawmakers were guided through a routine by professional dancer Kai Widdrington, known for his appearances on the popular BBC show Strictly Come Dancing.

Footage from the event shows MPs learning choreography, stepping and twirling as professional dancers led the session.

MPs and dance professionals participate

Several well-known political figures took part in the activity. Among them were Caroline Nokes, Nigel Huddleston, Kim Leadbeater and Green Party MP Hannah Spencer.

They were joined by dance professionals and former show participants including Flavia Cacace, Neil Jones and former judge Arlene Phillips. The session aimed to demonstrate how dance can be an accessible way to stay active.

Timing of event draws criticism

Despite its health-focused message, the event quickly became controversial. Critics argued that the footage created poor optics, especially as tensions in the Middle East intensified following reported strikes involving the United States and Israel against targets in Iran.

MP Zarah Sultana publicly criticised the event on social media, saying that images of lawmakers dancing inside Parliament during a period of global instability appeared inappropriate.

Former minister Nadhim Zahawi also expressed concern, calling the situation a “bad look” at a time when geopolitical tensions remain high.

Social media users react

The viral video triggered heated debate online. Many social media users accused MPs of appearing disconnected from the seriousness of international events.

Some critics described the dance session as insensitive, arguing that lawmakers should focus on pressing global issues rather than participating in light-hearted activities within Parliament.

Others, however, defended the event, saying it was organised as part of a public health initiative and should not be interpreted as politicians ignoring global affairs.