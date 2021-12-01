He's so adorable, happy for him': Netizens react to little boy's adorable smile who gets prosthetic arm fitted

When someone fills in the gaps and completes self, the happiness is next level. A little boy who recently got an artificial arm fitted for the very first time expresses his happiness with a cute smile to slay on the internet users.

A video shared by a Twitter user 'Nuristani365’ went viral on social media attracting over 603.7K views within 24 hours time. The video captures the moment wherein a kid can be seen getting his prosthetic arm fitted. When the medical expert takes in the prosthetic to fit to his body, the boy is seen to be curious and nervous. Soon as the piece is inserted and pushed to fit him, his expressions are beyond the world.

That is what makes the video so amazing, his quick candid reaction while getting the arm. The little boy throws a bright smile in joy to his arm complete after the artificial piece fits him well.

Watch the video here:

The video shared reads,'Kid gets his first prosthetic arm, look how happy he is Mash'Allah, while we take these things for granted...'

To not miss on the details from the viral video, the kid happens to seated in a wheelchair with an amputated arm awaiting for the doctor to place the artificial arm. As the doctor picks and places the prosthetic arm onto the kid’s limb, he closely watches as if to check on or supervise the doctor's task. Later, the doctor gently covers the natural looking arm with the little boy's long sleeves.

Take a look at the reactions of viewers:

He’s adorable! His lil dipples while he’s smiling!!! Im happy for him! pic.twitter.com/FMi5LuNTDX — 🕊Aphrodite🥀 (@norasawthat) December 1, 2021

May Allah bless him and grant him all the happiness of this world and the next. Ameen. — Spongey (@Spongey2210) November 30, 2021

That sweet smile. MarshaAllah. May Allah protect him and bless him with goodness in this world and the next. — Muttaqi متق 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇵🇸 (@Omnimojo) December 1, 2021

Watched this whilst smiling — Mkango 🦁🇲🇼 (@Hellingz_) December 1, 2021

His smile made my entire week. Not even joking. May God bless and always protect him, so he can keep that smile on his face 🥺 — no (@drnsnatch) December 1, 2021

His face says everything 🙏 — ♠️18Spurs Marco82♠️ (@marcojasp) November 30, 2021

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 08:02 PM IST