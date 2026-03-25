'He’s Addicted To It': Bengaluru Auto Driver Ignores Woman’s Plea To Stop Watching Reels, Sparks Passenger Safety Debate

A routine auto ride in Bengaluru turned unsettling for a passenger after she noticed the driver repeatedly watching short videos while navigating busy roads.

The incident came to light after a user named Akansha shared her experience on social media platform X, along with a video. She described how the driver remained engrossed in scrolling through videos instead of focusing on traffic, raising immediate concerns about safety.

According to her account, the behavior wasn’t occasional. The driver appeared fully absorbed in his phone, barely paying attention to the road ahead.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Close call highlights serious risk

The situation escalated when a truck in front suddenly began reversing. The driver failed to react in time, forcing the passenger to shout a warning. He braked at the last possible moment, narrowly avoiding a potential collision.

Shaken by the incident, she requested the driver to stop using his phone while driving. Though he briefly complied, the distraction resumed within minutes, further heightening her concern.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Video shows driver ignoring warning

In the footage shared online, the driver can be seen attempting to block the camera after realizing he was being recorded. Despite this, he continued scrolling through videos, seemingly unable to disengage.

The passenger later reflected that her reaction was driven more by concern than anger. She suggested that the driver’s behavior might point to a growing dependence on digital content.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Internet reacts, calls for stricter enforcement

The post quickly gained traction, with many users sharing similar experiences involving drivers distracted by mobile phones. The incident has reignited discussions about road safety and accountability.

Experts have repeatedly warned that using mobile phones while driving significantly increases the risk of accidents. In India, traffic rules prohibit such behavior, with penalties including fines and possible license suspension under the Motor Vehicles Act.