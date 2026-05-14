'He's A Monster': Assam Teacher Arrested After CCTV Footage Shows Brutally Beating Students In Charaideo School

A government primary school in Assam’s Charaideo district has come under intense scrutiny after shocking CCTV footage allegedly captured a teacher physically assaulting minor students inside a classroom, triggering outrage among parents and the local community.

Incident surfaces after CCTV review

The controversy emerged at Mathurapur Bagicha Primary School when the headmaster reportedly reviewed classroom CCTV recordings and noticed disturbing visuals involving a teacher and several students. The footage allegedly showed repeated instances of corporal punishment during regular school hours.

The accused has been identified as 51-year-old Md. Ariful Islam, a resident of Mathurapur Tiniali. Authorities stated that the video soon circulated on social media, drawing widespread public attention and concern over student safety.

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Allegations of physical abuse inside classroom

According to local sources, the teacher was seen striking multiple students and subjecting them to harsh treatment. In one particularly alarming moment, he was allegedly seen attempting to push a child toward a classroom window.

Additional claims suggest that some students were forced to massage the teacher during class time, further intensifying anger among guardians and residents.

Parents and student groups demand action

Following the emergence of the footage, angry parents gathered near the school premises demanding strict legal action and immediate suspension of the accused. The Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) also intervened, submitting a memorandum to district authorities seeking swift disciplinary measures and stronger protection mechanisms for schoolchildren.

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Complaint filed, education department orders inquiry

The school administration acted soon after the incident surfaced. The headmaster, along with the president of the School Management Committee, filed a formal written complaint before the Deputy Inspector of Schools of the Charaideo subdivision on May 5.

Education department officials confirmed that the case has been taken seriously. The Block Education Officer has been instructed to conduct a detailed inquiry to determine accountability and recommend further action.

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Police arrest teacher after video goes viral

Police officials confirmed that the accused teacher was apprehended after the alleged assault video went viral online. He was taken into custody for questioning and legal proceedings have been initiated under relevant provisions related to child protection and abuse.

Authorities stated that investigations are ongoing, and statements from students, parents, and school staff are being recorded.