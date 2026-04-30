'HEROIC': 5 Mississippi School Students Save Bus From Crashing After Driver Loses Consciousness Behind The Wheel - VIDEO

A dramatic moment aboard a school bus in Mississippi has captured nationwide attention after a group of middle school students acted quickly to prevent a potential tragedy when their driver suddenly lost consciousness.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning when school bus driver Leah Taylor suffered an asthma attack while transporting students. Surveillance footage released by the Hancock County School District shows Taylor slumping forward behind the wheel as the moving bus continued down the road without control.

A student seated near the front immediately noticed something was wrong and rushed to grab the steering wheel, keeping the bus steady as the situation escalated.

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Taylor briefly regained consciousness but collapsed again moments later, falling backward while the vehicle was still in motion.

Students take control and prevent disaster

As panic could have easily taken over, several students instead coordinated calmly. One boy hurried to the driver’s seat and pressed the brakes, bringing the bus to a safe stop. At the same time, another student administered medication Taylor was holding, while others used their phones to alert authorities and seek help.

Their swift actions ensured the safety of nearly a dozen passengers onboard and likely prevented a serious accident.

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School praises students’ calm response

Hancock Middle School principal Melissa Saucier praised the students for their composure and teamwork.

"This emergency situation could have definitely been detrimental and they handled it exactly how they should have," Saucier told WLOX News. "We’re extremely proud of them."

She added that the students’ ability to stay calm reflected the school community’s emphasis on responsibility and awareness during emergencies.

Young heroes recognised publicly

The students, McKenzy Finch, Jackson Casnave, Darrius Clark, Kayleigh Clark and Destiny Cornelius, were later honoured during a school pep rally, where staff and classmates applauded their courage and quick thinking.

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Videos of the rescue have since gone viral on social media, with many viewers praising the students for demonstrating maturity beyond their years.

Driver expresses gratitude after recovery

Taylor has since recovered and expressed deep appreciation for the students’ actions, saying they "saved her life." School officials confirmed she is now feeling better following medical treatment.

Experts often note that asthma attacks can escalate rapidly, especially when breathing becomes severely restricted, making immediate assistance critical. In this case, the students’ rapid response and teamwork proved lifesaving.

The incident stands as a powerful reminder that awareness, quick decision-making and staying calm under pressure can make all the difference during unexpected emergencies.